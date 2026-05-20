China to buy 200 Boeing planes with US parts guarantees Business May 20, 2026

Big news from Beijing: China has agreed to buy 200 Boeing planes after US President Trump and China's President Xi wrapped up their talks last week.

Announced on May 20, the deal also comes with US guarantees for plane parts and is part of wider trade discussions aimed at extending the tariff truce and cutting tariffs on $30 billion or more of goods each between the two countries.