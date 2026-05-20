China to buy 200 Boeing planes with US parts guarantees
Business
Big news from Beijing: China has agreed to buy 200 Boeing planes after US President Trump and China's President Xi wrapped up their talks last week.
Announced on May 20, the deal also comes with US guarantees for plane parts and is part of wider trade discussions aimed at extending the tariff truce and cutting tariffs on $30 billion or more of goods each between the two countries.
Donald Trump hinted at 750 planes
This is one of the biggest deals from Trump's visit. Trump even hinted it could grow to 750 planes, which would be historic for aviation.
Boeing called the trip a win, saying they're hopeful for more orders ahead.
The agreement builds on last year's tariff truce that helped ease trade tensions and opened doors for smoother business between the US and China.