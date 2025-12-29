China's digital yuan gets a big upgrade in 2026

China is rolling out a major action plan for its digital currency, the e-CNY, starting January 1, 2026. The move is all about making digital money more official and easier to use, with clear rules on how it works and fits into the country's financial system.

What's changing for users? The e-CNY will soon count as an official deposit at banks—meaning you could actually earn interest on your digital wallet balance.

Plus, wallets are getting upgraded to smart digital accounts that blend tokens, accounts, and even smart contracts.

Digital yuan is already making moves As of late 2025, people have made 3.5 billion transactions using e-CNY.

It's also powering cross-border payments: about $53 billion worth of deals have been settled through the mBridge platform, with digital yuan accounting for roughly 95% of that total.