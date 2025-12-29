Next Article
Vedanta shares hit new high after big mineral win
Vedanta's stock just jumped to a 52-week high of ₹616 after the company received confirmation of winning the Depo Graphite-Vanadium Block on December 26.
This move has investors feeling upbeat about Vedanta and metal stocks in general, as the metals sector continues to heat up.
Hindustan Zinc also breaks records
Hindustan Zinc, which is part of Vedanta, saw its shares reach an all-time high of ₹646.80—helped along by global silver prices soaring past $82 an ounce.
Silver futures in India also smashed through ₹2.5 lakh per kilo, showing just how active and exciting the metals market is right now.