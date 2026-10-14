Chinese workers paid to train household robots through repetitive tasks
Business
In China, people are getting paid to train robots by doing everyday tasks like washing dishes and folding clothes, over and over again.
The job pays about 4,000 to 6,000 yuan a month (approximately ₹57,000 to ₹85,000) and offers flexible hours, but it's definitely not easy; trainers repeat the same moves up to 200 times a day.
Trainers use motion capture gear
Using motion capture gear, these trainers record each step so robots can learn how real humans move.
The work is physically tough, but for many, like Liu Yun, who switched from the auto industry, the steady paycheck makes it worth sticking with.
Their efforts are helping train robots to learn everyday tasks that might one day handle our chores for us.