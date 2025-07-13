Cipla plans entry into Indian weight management market

Cipla eyes mental health portfolio, antibiotic treatments

Alongside its new weight management push, Cipla is beefing up its mental health (CNS) portfolio by bringing in Sanofi's popular epilepsy drug Frisium and eyeing treatments for ADHD and Parkinson's.

The company is also working on new antibiotics to fight drug resistance.

With strong profits this year, Cipla says it's all about meeting real healthcare needs with smarter solutions.