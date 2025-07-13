Next Article
Cipla plans entry into Indian weight management market
Cipla, one of India's top pharma players, is jumping into the weight management game to tackle the rising demand for obesity treatments.
Announced by CEO Umang Vohra in their latest annual report, this move puts a spotlight on specialized therapies for obesity—a growing concern among Indians.
Cipla eyes mental health portfolio, antibiotic treatments
Alongside its new weight management push, Cipla is beefing up its mental health (CNS) portfolio by bringing in Sanofi's popular epilepsy drug Frisium and eyeing treatments for ADHD and Parkinson's.
The company is also working on new antibiotics to fight drug resistance.
With strong profits this year, Cipla says it's all about meeting real healthcare needs with smarter solutions.