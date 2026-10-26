Anthropic files for what could be world's biggest IPO ever
What's the story
Anthropic, the US-based company behind the Claude chatbot, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO). The move could result in one of the biggest stock market debuts ever. However, it comes at a time when its CEO Dario Amodei has warned that advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems such as those developed by Anthropic and its competitors, could pose an existential risk to humanity.
Valuation
IPO could value the company at $2T
Anthropic didn't reveal the number of shares it plans to offer or their price in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
However, reports suggest that the listing could value the company at as much as $2 trillion.
The IPO will test Wall Street's appetite for AI amid concerns from the general public, policymakers, and technologists about potential risks posed by this technology.
Industry competition
Global spending on AI expected to reach $3.6T by 2027
Tech giants like Meta, Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic are investing billions of dollars in the AI race.
They all want to be the dominant player in this industry.
According to market research firm Gartner, global spending on AI across services, software, infrastructure, and more is expected to reach some $3.6 trillion by 2027, up from $1.8 trillion in 2025.
Product success
Claude Code and Cowork are helping Anthropic
After the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, OpenAI took an early lead in the AI race. However, competition has heated up over the past four years.
Anthropic's Claude Code tool became a hit among software developers after its early 2025 launch.
The company also launched Cowork agent earlier this year to replicate that success for other office jobs.