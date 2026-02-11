How Coca-Cola plans to scale its Indian business in 2026

The Coca-Cola Company , a $330 billion beverage giant, is betting big on the Indian market. James Quincey, the outgoing CEO of Coca-Cola, said India has long-term volume growth potential. However, he admitted that consumer demand in key markets such as India and China has not fully recovered to the pre-pandemic levels.

Market downturn Decline in revenue and profit for Coca-Cola in Asia Pacific The Asia Pacific region, which contributes a quarter of Coca-Cola's total volumes, witnessed a decline in revenue and profit during the last quarter. This was mostly due to softer consumer spending and a high base from the previous year. The decline was particularly steep in India, where industry dynamics and weather conditions contributed to the downturn.

Bottling impact Bottling unit's decline in volume Coca-Cola's APAC bottling unit witnessed a 6% decline in volume during the last quarter. The drop was mainly attributed to declines in India and the impact of refranchising, which is the sale of company-owned outlets to new or existing franchisees. Despite these challenges, Coca-Cola gained $102 million in 2025 from refranchising its bottling operations in select Indian territories.

Global performance Global scale growth and investments in India On a global scale, Coca-Cola's unit case volume rose by 1% for the quarter and remained flat for the full year. Despite this, the company and its bottling partners are now investing in new production lines in India. They expect their business to be back on track by this year.

