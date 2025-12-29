Next Article
Coforge just bought Encora for $2.35 billion to boost its AI game
Coforge, a major tech services company, is making big moves by acquiring AI-focused firm Encora for $2.35 billion.
The deal was announced prior to December 29, 2025, meaning Coforge and Encora will join forces to create a $2.5 billion company, with $2 billion expected from AI, data, and cloud services.
What's in it for both companies?
Together, they're aiming for $2 billion in AI-led engineering, Data, and Cloud services by 2027 and plan to ramp up their Hi-Tech and Healthcare businesses too.
Why does this matter?
This move gives Coforge a bigger footprint in Latin America and more clients across the US West and Midwest.
With global demand for smarter tech solutions growing fast, this acquisition could help Coforge level up its AI capabilities—and keep pace with the competition.