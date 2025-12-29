India plans to hike duties on 100 Chinese imports in Union Budget Business Dec 29, 2025

India is gearing up to raise customs duties or offer incentives for about 100 products, many of which are heavily imported from China, covering things like steel, machinery, and everyday items such as suitcases and flooring.

The move, expected in the upcoming Union Budget, aims to reduce dependence on single-country supply chains, especially China, and boost local manufacturing.