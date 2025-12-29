India plans to hike duties on 100 Chinese imports in Union Budget
India is gearing up to raise customs duties or offer incentives for about 100 products, many of which are heavily imported from China, covering things like steel, machinery, and everyday items such as suitcases and flooring.
The move, expected in the upcoming Union Budget, aims to reduce dependence on single-country supply chains, especially China, and boost local manufacturing.
Why does it matter?
India's trade gap with China has hit around $72 billion this year, with huge reliance on Chinese goods—like almost all of certain farm machines and a big chunk of umbrellas and spectacles coming from there.
By making these imports pricier or supporting local producers, the government hopes to strengthen homegrown industries and create more opportunities for Indian businesses.