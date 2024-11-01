LPG price hike: 19kg commercial cylinder becomes costlier by ₹62
Oil marketing companies have announced a price hike for commercial LPG cylinders, effective from today. The price of a 19kg cylinder in Delhi has now increased by ₹62 to ₹1,802. The hike comes after an earlier adjustment on October 1, and is bound to affect businesses across the country that depend on these cylinders for their operations.
Smaller commercial LPG cylinders also see price increase
Along with the 19kg cylinders, prices for smaller commercial LPG cylinders have also been hiked. The cost of 5kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has been increased by ₹15. This price hike will significantly impact restaurants, hotels, and other small businesses may face increased operational costs. Despite the hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices, there has been no change in the cost of 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinders.
Commercial LPG cylinder prices have surged by ₹144.5 since March
Commercial LPG cylinder prices have surged by ₹144.5 in the last seven months, despite a one-time reduction of ₹30 in July. Prices have steadily climbed, with increases of ₹25 in March, ₹39 in September, ₹48.50 in October, and ₹62 in November. This upward trend directly impacts both consumers and businesses, potentially straining household budgets and business operations. While domestic LPG cylinder prices have remained stable, the overall trend indicates rising energy costs.