The price of commercial LPG cylinders has risen again, with a 19kg cylinder now costing ₹62 more. Smaller 5kg cylinders have also seen a hike of ₹15.

This increase, which follows a steady upward trend over the past seven months, is set to impact restaurants, hotels, and small businesses, potentially straining their operational costs.

However, the price of 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinders remains unchanged. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

By Mudit Dube 10:11 am Nov 01, 202410:11 am

What's the story Oil marketing companies have announced a price hike for commercial LPG cylinders, effective from today. The price of a 19kg cylinder in Delhi has now increased by ₹62 to ₹1,802. The hike comes after an earlier adjustment on October 1, and is bound to affect businesses across the country that depend on these cylinders for their operations.

Miniature hike

Smaller commercial LPG cylinders also see price increase

Along with the 19kg cylinders, prices for smaller commercial LPG cylinders have also been hiked. The cost of 5kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has been increased by ₹15. This price hike will significantly impact restaurants, hotels, and other small businesses may face increased operational costs. Despite the hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices, there has been no change in the cost of 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinders.

Recent hikes

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have surged by ₹144.5 since March

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have surged by ₹144.5 in the last seven months, despite a one-time reduction of ₹30 in July. Prices have steadily climbed, with increases of ₹25 in March, ₹39 in September, ₹48.50 in October, and ₹62 in November. This upward trend directly impacts both consumers and businesses, potentially straining household budgets and business operations. While domestic LPG cylinder prices have remained stable, the overall trend indicates rising energy costs.