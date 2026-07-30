Commonwealth Fusion Systems raises $1B, totals $4B to fast-track fusion

CFS is aiming for Sparc to hit "scientific breakeven" in 2027, meaning it'll make more energy than it uses, a huge step for fusion tech.

While Arc's price tag isn't public, it's expected to cost billions. Energy companies are already lining up: Italy's Eni will buy over $1 billion in electricity from Arc, and Google has locked in one-half of its output (200 megawatts).

CFS uses magnetic confinement technology to chase scalable clean energy for the future.