Commonwealth Fusion Systems raises $1B, totals $4B to fast-track fusion
Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) just landed a massive $1 billion investment, pushing its total funding to $4 billion.
The goal? Fast-track fusion energy: think building Sparc, a demo reactor, and designing Arc, their first commercial fusion plant.
Big players like pension funds and sovereign wealth funds are backing the project.
Sparc aims scientific breakeven 2027
CFS is aiming for Sparc to hit "scientific breakeven" in 2027, meaning it'll make more energy than it uses, a huge step for fusion tech.
While Arc's price tag isn't public, it's expected to cost billions. Energy companies are already lining up: Italy's Eni will buy over $1 billion in electricity from Arc, and Google has locked in one-half of its output (200 megawatts).
CFS uses magnetic confinement technology to chase scalable clean energy for the future.