'Cough clinics' to train doctors on better cough diagnosis Business Jul 18, 2025

Kenvue (the makers of Benadryl) and the Association of Physicians of India are rolling out India's first "Cough Clinics"—10 new centers across the country focused on smarter cough care.

The goal? Training doctors to better diagnose coughs, since not every cough needs heavy meds.

As Prashant Shinde from Kenvue put it, there's plenty of evidence that bronchodilators aren't always necessary.