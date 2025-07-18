'Cough clinics' to train doctors on better cough diagnosis
Kenvue (the makers of Benadryl) and the Association of Physicians of India are rolling out India's first "Cough Clinics"—10 new centers across the country focused on smarter cough care.
The goal? Training doctors to better diagnose coughs, since not every cough needs heavy meds.
As Prashant Shinde from Kenvue put it, there's plenty of evidence that bronchodilators aren't always necessary.
70% of cough treatments happen without a clear diagnosis
These clinics are stepping in because, according to recent research, 70% of cough treatments happen without a clear diagnosis.
To fix this, the clinics will offer hands-on training modules covering how to evaluate a cough, recognize key sounds, and make better treatment decisions—all led by pulmonology experts.
Plus, they'll check how helpful these sessions are through participant feedback so patient care keeps getting better.