How layoffs in big tech are linked to AI
In 2025, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Google are letting go of thousands—even as they double down on AI and automation.
These job cuts reflect how tech companies are shifting gears to focus more on artificial intelligence.
Microsoft laid off nearly 15,000 people this year alone—about 4% of its global team—with big rounds in May and July.
Amazon trimmed employees from AWS despite strong growth.
Meta let go of 5% of staff tagged as "low performers," and Google offered voluntary exits to some US teams.
Altogether, a significant number of tech workers lost jobs in just the first half of 2025.
Microsoft is investing $80 billion into AI infrastructure, with up to a third of its code now written by AI tools.
While automation means fewer traditional roles, there's rising demand for skills like data engineering and digital marketing as these companies reshape their workforces.
Microsoft employees in Washington State were affected—a reminder that even tech hubs aren't immune when companies rethink what skills they need for an AI-driven future.