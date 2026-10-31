Crypto companies spend over $200 million in 2026 US midterms
Crypto companies are dropping over $200 million into the 2026 US midterms, hoping to elect lawmakers who support digital currencies and push for friendlier regulations.
Crypto-focused super PACs, the biggest single-issue PACs ever, are targeting important races like Ohio's Senate battle between crypto critic Sherrod Brown and pro-crypto Jon Husted.
Fairshake PAC backs 33 House candidates
Backed by big names like Coinbase, the Fairshake PAC is supporting 33 House candidates from both parties, who are seen as key supporters of the industry's priorities.
Even with some bumps, like the Clarity Act stalling, there's been progress, including the GENIUS Act for stablecoins.
The industry's spending aims to keep crypto rules on lawmakers' minds, even as voter priorities and the economy shift.