Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Aug 09, 2022

Bitcoin is up by 2.5% from last week

Bitcoin has risen by 2.3% over the last 24 hours to trade at $23,924.61. It is up 2.5% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen by 3.4% from yesterday to trade at $1,777.40. It is up 8.6% from the previous week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $457.37 billion and $213.69 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is currently trading at $326.48, which is 0.2% more compared to yesterday and 14.9% higher from the previous week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, increasing by 0.7% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is down by 0.3%. Finally, the Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 0.5%) and $0.077 (up 1.6%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana is up by 2.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $42.71 (up 0.9%), $9.26 (up 4.9%), $0.000011 (down 1.3%), and $0.99 (up 0.4%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 2.4% while Polka Dot has gained 13.2%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 2% of its value whereas Polygon is 3.4% up.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Celsius, Zcash, The Graph, STEPN, and NEAR Protocol. They are trading at $2.03 (up 35.7%), $79.81 (up 12.5%), $0.11 (up 10.56%), $1.04 (up 10.29%), and $5.5 (up 6.37%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (down 0.13%).

Data Here are top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Lido DAO, Filecoin, Theta Network, Loopring, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $2.35 (down 5.5%), $8.78 (down 4.2%), $1.64 (down 2.91%), $0.44 (down 2.33%), and $4.8 (down 1.96%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $14.04 billion (up 83.3%) and $1.73 billion (up 141.48%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.91 billion which is up 90.72% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $28.44 (up 1.23%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), $8.82 (down 0.01%), $23,858.24 (up 0.06%), and $8.73 (up 0.43%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $3.06 (up 0.31%), $7.44 (up 0.58%), $1.10 (up 0.51%), $1.38 (up 0.59%), and $1.91 (up 0.51%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap stands at $1.1 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $41.71 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was valued at $956.07 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.57 trillion.