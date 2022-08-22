Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 22, 2022, 11:47 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 16.7% compared to last week

Bitcoin has surged by 1.7% in the past 24 hours to trade at $21,550.21. It is 11.4% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 1.9% from yesterday and is trading at $1,612.80. From last week, it is down 16.7%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $412.21 billion and $193.78 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $299.26, which is 3.9% more than yesterday and 5.8% lower than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after moving up by 1% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 9.3% down. Finally, Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 1.6%) and $0.066 (up 0.2%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has declined 19.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $36.38 (up 4.1%), $7.39 (up 2.3%), $0.000011 (up 3.2%), and $0.88 (up 3.3%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 19.1% down while Polka Dot has slipped 17.5%. Shiba Inu is down 20.8% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 18.7% of its value.

Data Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

EOS, Synthetix, Lido DAO, Aave, and Nexo are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $1.53 (up 9.8%), $2.99 (up 7.66%), $2 (up 7.26%), $87.64 (up 6.04%), and $0.99 (up 5.4%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (up 0.2%), and $1.01 (up 0.3%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (up 2.89%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Celsius, XDC Network, Decred, Trust Wallet Token, and Stacks. They are trading at $2.21 (down 11.66%), $0.033 (down 3.56%), $28.84 (down 1.71%), $1.07 (down 0.42%), and $0.33 (down 0.39%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $11.58 billion (up 5.09%) and $1.5 billion (up 0.94%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.57 billion, which is up 11.08% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up 0.08%), $22.75 (up 0.4%), $7.16 (down 0.08%), $21,455.30 (up 0.2%), and $7.03 (up 0.15%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.16 (up 0.69%), $5.17 (up 0.88%), $0.88 (up 0.11%), $1.06 (down 0.06%), and $1.62 (up 0.35%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap stands at $1.01 trillion, and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is valued at $74.28 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was valued at $1.05 trillion, compared to $1.26 trillion three months ago.