Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Sep 29, 2022

Ethereum is up by 7% from last week

Bitcoin has risen by 4.4% over the last 24 hours to trade at $19,549.53. It is up by 5.4% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 4.5% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,340.49. From the previous week, it is up by 7%. They have market capitalizations of $374.6 billion and $161.84 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $284.26, which is 5.5% up from yesterday and a 7.4% rise from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 3.8% in the last 24 hours. It is 11.2% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 1.6%) and $0.066 (up 2.8%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has increased by 9.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $33.8 (up 4.4%), $6.46 (up 3.1%), $0.000011 (up 2.5%), and $0.77 (up 3.2%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 9.6% while Polka Dot has moved up by 4.9%. Shiba Inu is up 7.4% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 6.5%.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Helium, Synthetix, Pancake Swap, Kusama, and Loopring. They are trading at $5.2 (up 11.04%), $2.43 (up 10.39%), $5.02 (up 7.66%), $43.96 (up 7.46%), and $0.33 (up 6.9%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (up 0.2%), and $0.99 (down 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 2.33%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Celsius, STEPN, Quant, Chainlink, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $1.47 (down 4.94%), $0.66 (down 3.16%), $131.04 (down 2.98%), $7.76 (down 2.6%), and $4.11 (down 1.32%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and FTX has a 24-hour volume of $20.57 billion (up 14.02%) and $2.12 billion (up 10.76%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume is $1.87 billion which is up 11.95% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $17.27 (down 0.16%), $6.5 (up 0.55%), $19,534.34 (up 0.07%), and $7.76 (down 0.17%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Chiliz, Tezos, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $1.66 (up 0.3%), $5.4 (flat), $0.22 (down 0.33%), $1.44 (up 0.09%), and $0.77 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap stands at $933.3 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is valued at $94.67 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was valued at $945.3 billion, compared to $908.64 billion three months ago.