Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 29, 2022, 12:41 pm 3 min read

Ethereum has gone up 4.4% from yesterday

Bitcoin has climbed 1.9% in the past 24 hours to trade at $20,659.05. Compared to last week, it is 7.7% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen by 4.4% from yesterday to trade at $1,581.4. It has gone up by 21.7% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $396.51 billion and $190.58 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $302.76, a 5.3% increase from yesterday and 12.1% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 2% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.9% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 5.2%) and $0.088 (up 13.4%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone up by 16.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.79 (up 7%), $6.59 (up 3.2%), $0.000011 (up 10.6%), and $0.99 (up 2.9%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 16.7%, while Polka Dot has risen by 12.9%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 16.5% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 12.9%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Mina, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, ApeCoin, and Avalanche. They are trading at $0.77 (up 26.8%), $0.088 (up 13.77%), $0.000011 (up 11.02%), $5.03 (up 8.13%), and $18.5 (up 8.05%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $0.99 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 0.8%).

Data Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Terra Classic USD, Casper, Klaytn, BinaryX, and Chain. They are trading at $0.044 (down 5.63%), $0.044 (down 4.09%), $0.22 (down 3.85%), $136.25 (down 2.11%), and $0.055 (down 1.39%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $15.67 billion (up 7.47%) and $1.72 billion (up 7.49%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume was $2.17 billion, which is up 18.07% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%), $18.49 (down 0.33%), $6.86 (up 0.01%), $20,668.37 (down 0.03%), and $7.16 (up 0.07%), respectively.

NFT The top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, The Sandbox, and Decentraland are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.76 (up 0.79%), $5.02 (down 0.08%), $1.45 (down 0.09%), $0.88 (up 0.19%), and $0.66 (down 0.08%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1 trillion, a 1.97% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.32 billion, which marks a 10.03% increase. The global crypto market cap was $941.49 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.1 trillion.