SpiceJet denied more time to pay ₹144.51cr to Kalanithi Maran

Justice Vinod Kumar of the Delhi High Court said that repeated extensions can't be granted as SpiceJet didn't comply with its own undertaking.

The court also rejected SpiceJet's request to submit documents of a Gurugram property as security for the outstanding amount.

This was because the property was already mortgaged in a previous order, and even though it is now unencumbered, the airline hasn't fulfilled its commitment to deposit ₹50 crore.