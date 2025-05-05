What's the story

The Delhi High Court has ruled that income tax assessments cannot be reopened beyond three years, regardless of the reassessment rules in force.

The decision came on a tax notice issued to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the fiscal year 2015-16.

The court found the notice was issued too late and must be canceled, citing provisions under the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Act, 2020 (TOLA).