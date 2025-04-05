What's the story

Delhivery, India's leading logistics company, has announced its acquisition of Ecom Express in an all-cash deal for up to ₹1,407 crore.

The strategic move, which involves the purchase of a 99.4% stake in Ecom Express, is being touted as one of the largest consolidation efforts in India's diverse logistics industry.

The transaction has been approved by both boards and is expected to be completed within six months, pending regulatory approvals from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).