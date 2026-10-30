Delhivery posts ₹3,066 cr September quarter revenue, ₹41 cr profit
Business
Delhivery, the logistics company behind a lot of your online orders, just posted a 20% jump in revenue for the September quarter, hitting ₹3,066 crore.
Even better, they're back in the black with a ₹41 crore profit after losing ₹50 crore in the same period last year.
The boost mainly comes from their core transport services like e-commerce deliveries and part truckload shipping.
Delhivery trims costs and scales logistics
Delhivery's turnaround isn't just luck: they've been tightening up costs and focusing on what works.
Their improved profits over recent quarters show that smart management and scaling up logistics are paying off, helping them stay competitive in the fast-moving delivery world.