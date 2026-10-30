Delhivery posts ₹3,066 cr September quarter revenue, ₹41 cr profit

Delhivery, the logistics company behind a lot of your online orders, just posted a 20% jump in revenue for the September quarter, hitting ₹3,066 crore.

Even better, they're back in the black with a ₹41 crore profit after losing ₹50 crore in the same period last year.

The boost mainly comes from their core transport services like e-commerce deliveries and part truckload shipping.