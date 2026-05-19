Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis was an early Anthropic investor

Anthropic has made headlines recently with its major partnerships with tech giants such as Google , Amazon , Microsoft , NVIDIA, SpaceX and Broadcom. These deals are aimed at securing computing power required to meet growing demands. The company is also looking for an infrastructure investment with Fluidstack.

History

A look at Hassabis

Hassabis co-founded DeepMind in 2010, which was acquired by Google four years later. The firm initially focused on using artificial neural networks to play board and video games. It gained fame in 2016 when its AI program AlphaZero defeated the world's top Go player. AlphaZero has since beaten the world champion chess program Stockfish and conquered various retro video games. For his pioneering work in artificial intelligence, Hassabis was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2024.