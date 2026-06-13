India can repay 94% foreign debt in a day: Fadnavis

Economic strength

Recalling India's past economic struggles

Fadnavis recalled a time when people doubted India's ability to repay its foreign debt without the help of the IMF and World Bank. He said, "There was a period when people used to say that unless the IMF and World Bank came to India's rescue, the country would collapse because it did not have enough money to repay its foreign debt." However, he asserted that today India can repay 94% of its foreign debt in one day if needed.