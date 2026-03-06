Diabetes, weight loss drug to become much cheaper in India
Big news if you or someone you know is dealing with diabetes or looking for weight loss options—semaglutide (the main ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy) is about to get way more affordable in India.
After Novo Nordisk's patents expire on March 21, 2026, over 50 generic companies are set to launch their versions, bringing prices down by half or more.
Price cut of over 50% expected
Right now, an Ozempic shot is reported to cost ₹11,135.
With generics entering the market, starter monthly doses will drop to just ₹3,500-₹4,000—a price cut of over 50% versus some current monthly figures.
And as even more companies join in (analysts expect up to 20), the discount could reach as much as 60-70%.
Major players entering the market
Sun Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Natco Pharma is among firms preparing to enter the market.
This wave of launches could actually double India's weight-loss drug market—pretty big deal for anyone watching healthcare trends!