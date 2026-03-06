Diabetes, weight loss drug to become much cheaper in India Business Mar 06, 2026

Big news if you or someone you know is dealing with diabetes or looking for weight loss options—semaglutide (the main ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy) is about to get way more affordable in India.

After Novo Nordisk's patents expire on March 21, 2026, over 50 generic companies are set to launch their versions, bringing prices down by half or more.