Disney might be interested in buying Fortnite creator Epic Games
What's the story
The gaming and entertainment industries could be on the verge of a major merger, with rumors of Disney's interest in acquiring Epic Games. The North Carolina-based studio is known for its popular battle royale title Fortnite, as well as the Unreal Engine and games like Rocket League. The speculation comes at a particularly challenging time for Epic, which recently announced over 1,000 layoffs and the discontinuation of three Fortnite game modes.
Acquisition talks
Disney executives divided on potential Epic acquisition
As per reporter Alex Heath, Disney executives have been mulling over the idea of fully acquiring Epic Games. This would bring Fortnite, the Unreal Engine, and the entire Epic ecosystem under Disney's control. However, it is worth noting that opinions within Disney's executive ranks are divided on this potential acquisition.
Independence concerns
Acquisition would challenge Tim Sweeney's independence
The rumored buyout would require Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, to give up his independence as a company owner. However, this possibility seems unlikely given his history of advocating for Epic as an independent player in the gaming industry. Notably, Disney and Epic Games have enjoyed a strong relationship over the years, with the former making a huge financial investment in the latter.
Collaborative efforts
Disney's investment in Epic
Disney and Epic Games have worked closely on Fortnite, resulting in the addition of Disney properties such as Star Wars, Marvel, Indiana Jones, and most recently Hercules to the game's item shop. A full acquisition could give Disney direct control over one of the world's most powerful gaming engines, a player base of hundreds of millions, and a live service platform.
Potential benefits
Acquisition could alleviate Epic's current struggles
An acquisition could be mutually beneficial for both companies, especially considering Epic Games's recent struggles. The company's recent layoffs of over 1,000 employees highlight its current situation. A takeover could potentially improve things for the studio. However, it's important to note that at the time of writing, this news is purely speculation with no official confirmation from either Disney or Epic Games.