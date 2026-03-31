Disney might be interested in buying Fortnite creator Epic Games

The gaming and entertainment industries could be on the verge of a major merger, with rumors of Disney 's interest in acquiring Epic Games . The North Carolina-based studio is known for its popular battle royale title Fortnite, as well as the Unreal Engine and games like Rocket League. The speculation comes at a particularly challenging time for Epic, which recently announced over 1,000 layoffs and the discontinuation of three Fortnite game modes.

Acquisition talks Disney executives divided on potential Epic acquisition As per reporter Alex Heath, Disney executives have been mulling over the idea of fully acquiring Epic Games. This would bring Fortnite, the Unreal Engine, and the entire Epic ecosystem under Disney's control. However, it is worth noting that opinions within Disney's executive ranks are divided on this potential acquisition.

Independence concerns Acquisition would challenge Tim Sweeney's independence The rumored buyout would require Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, to give up his independence as a company owner. However, this possibility seems unlikely given his history of advocating for Epic as an independent player in the gaming industry. Notably, Disney and Epic Games have enjoyed a strong relationship over the years, with the former making a huge financial investment in the latter.

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Collaborative efforts Disney's investment in Epic Disney and Epic Games have worked closely on Fortnite, resulting in the addition of Disney properties such as Star Wars, Marvel, Indiana Jones, and most recently Hercules to the game's item shop. A full acquisition could give Disney direct control over one of the world's most powerful gaming engines, a player base of hundreds of millions, and a live service platform.

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