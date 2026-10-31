Dixon Technologies targets AI silicon photonics, chip packaging in India
Dixon Technologies is making a big move into the AI world by working on silicon photonics and advanced chip packaging.
Discussed during the company's Q2 FY27 earnings call, Vice Chairman and Managing Director Atul Lal shared that Dixon wants to boost these cutting-edge technologies in India to meet the rising demand for speedier AI infrastructure.
Dixon Technologies plans 50-60 cr investment
To get things rolling, Dixon has partnered with Taiwan's Gemtek to build high-speed optical transceivers and is exploring new ways to make chips more powerful.
Group CFO Saurabh Gupta mentioned these projects could bring in better profits than regular electronics.
Even though it's early days and there aren't customer orders yet, Dixon plans to invest ₹50 to 60 crore up front as part of its push into higher-value tech.