DLF to launch over ₹58,000cr luxury homes adding 24 million sqft
DLF is rolling out luxury housing projects worth over ₹58,000 crore in the next two to three years, planning to add about 24 million square feet of high-end homes.
This big move is all about meeting the rising demand for upscale living spaces and shows DLF's focus on premium real estate.
DLF launched 14 million sqft, ₹56,000cr potential
Over the past 2.5 years, DLF launched projects spanning 14 million square feet, bringing in potential revenue of more than ₹56,000 crore.
Highlights include The Aureva in Gurugram (all 172 homes sold for ₹1,985 crore) and a penthouse at The Dahlias that went for ₹271 crore.
With property sales hitting ₹4,457 crore in the first half of the current fiscal and a target of ₹20,000 crore by FY27, DLF is also preparing to launch luxury projects in Mumbai and Gurugram during the second half of the current fiscal.