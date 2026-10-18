DLF to launch over ₹58,000cr luxury homes adding 24 million sqft

Over the past 2.5 years, DLF launched projects spanning 14 million square feet, bringing in potential revenue of more than ₹56,000 crore.

Highlights include The Aureva in Gurugram (all 172 homes sold for ₹1,985 crore) and a penthouse at The Dahlias that went for ₹271 crore.

With property sales hitting ₹4,457 crore in the first half of the current fiscal and a target of ₹20,000 crore by FY27, DLF is also preparing to launch luxury projects in Mumbai and Gurugram during the second half of the current fiscal.