DP World CEO Yuvraj Narayan calls for port concession update
DP World's CEO, Yuvraj Narayan, thinks India needs to update its port concession rules.
He says the current 30-year deals make it tough for investors to recover costs or upgrade facilities.
Instead, he suggests joint ventures where the government retains ownership of the underlying port infrastructure while partnering with private companies, setting clear goals so everyone knows what's expected and investments feel safer for the long haul.
DP World readies $5B India investment
DP World is ready to pump up to $5 billion into India, building on $3 billion already invested over three decades.
The focus? Upgrading ports, railways, and logistics, not just creating big shipping hubs but making sure Indian goods connect directly with global markets.
Narayan also points out that better rail links are key so goods can move smoothly from ports across the country.