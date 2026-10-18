DP World extends India championship partnership until 2035 after Delhi
DP World is sticking around in Indian golf for the long haul, extending its partnership with the DP World India Championship until 2035.
The news dropped right after this year's tournament at Delhi Golf Club, where Spain's Eugenio Chacarra took home the trophy and a share of Asia's biggest golf prize pool at $4 million.
DP World commits to grassroots investment
Teaming up with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), DP World says it wants to help grow local talent and make golf more accessible across the country.
Expect bigger prize money, new events in smaller cities, and more chances for Indian golfers to shine internationally.
As DP World's country head Hemant Kumar Ruia put it, they said they were committed to building a sustainable future for Indian golf by investing in its grassroots.