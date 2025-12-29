DPDP compliance could cost big for Indian companies

India's new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules are shaking things up—and not just for tech giants. A fresh report says companies may spend a whopping ₹20,000 crore in the first year alone to meet these rules, with total costs possibly reaching ₹60,000 crore in a few years. For large firms, just getting started could mean shelling out up to ₹18 crore.

It's not just the big players feeling it Medium-sized businesses are looking at compliance bills between ₹6-8 crore, while even small companies might need to spend ₹1-2 crore.

No matter your size, if you handle personal data in India, this law is going to hit your wallet.

What's behind the price tag? Companies will have to invest in things like consent management tools, cybersecurity upgrades, and regular audits—plus be ready for stricter rules around data storage and deletion.

Sectors like health, finance, telecom, and ed-tech are especially impacted.