Dropbox and Front cut 110 San Francisco jobs this week
Business
Another round of tech layoffs has hit San Francisco. Dropbox and Front just cut a combined 110 jobs this week.
Dropbox is letting go of 57 employees locally as part of a wider global reduction, while Front laid off 53 people to build a more sustainable business, focus its resources on what matters most to its customers, and invest in the next generation of Front.
Nearly 14,500 Bay Area tech cuts
These layoffs are part of a bigger trend: nearly 14,500 tech jobs are expected to disappear in the Bay Area this year.
Amazon also recently announced cuts at its local offices, adding to the industry-wide shift as companies rethink their strategies and try to adapt to changing market pressures.