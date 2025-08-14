Next Article
Dyson's Independence Day sale offers up to ₹18,000 discount
Dyson is celebrating Independence Day 2025 with discounts up to ₹18,000 on their most popular products.
The sale runs until August 17, making this a great moment to grab high-end hair tools, vacuum cleaners, or air purifiers for less.
Check out the best deals
The Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer drops to ₹43,900 (from ₹49,900), and the Corrale Hair Straightener is now ₹29,900 (down from ₹43,900).
For home upgrades: the V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner is also at ₹29,900 (was ₹43,900), and the V12 Detect Slim Absolute comes at ₹47,900 with an extra discount of ₹11K.
Even air purifiers like the Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 are seeing big price cuts—just check Dyson's site soon since stocks might not last.