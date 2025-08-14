Next Article
No need for guardianship certificate if minor has separate bank
On August 13, 2025, the Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced you no longer need a Guardianship Certificate for minor kids to receive PF, pension, or insurance money—if the funds go straight into their own bank accounts.
This move is meant to cut out court delays and help families access money faster in tough times.
EPFO's advice to families
EPFO is telling families: open a separate bank account for each minor child.
As long as payments are made directly to these accounts, field offices won't ask for extra certificates.
This should make the whole process less stressful and much quicker when families really need support.
Form 20 still important document
Form 20 remains the go-to document for claiming benefits as a nominee or legal heir.