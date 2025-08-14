No need for guardianship certificate if minor has separate bank Business Aug 14, 2025

On August 13, 2025, the Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced you no longer need a Guardianship Certificate for minor kids to receive PF, pension, or insurance money—if the funds go straight into their own bank accounts.

This move is meant to cut out court delays and help families access money faster in tough times.