Mangal Electricals to raise ₹400cr via IPO
Mangal Electrical Industries, which makes key parts for transformers, is opening up its ₹400 crore IPO from August 20-22.
All the shares are brand new, and the money raised will help them pay off loans, boost their Rajasthan factory, and support working capital requirements for general corporate purposes.
About the company
They build transformer components like laminations and oil-immersed circuit breakers—think of these as essential pieces that keep electricity flowing.
Their clients range from government utilities to private companies like Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd and Voltamp Transformers Ltd. They also export to places like the Netherlands, UAE, and USA.
For this IPO, Systematix Corporate Services is managing the process while Bigshare Services handles registrations.