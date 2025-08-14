Sensex, Nifty bounce back after 6-week slide
After six weeks of sliding, India's main stock indices bounced back this week—thanks to strong gains in pharma and IT.
Nifty 50 closed up 1% at 24,630.65, and Sensex edged higher to 80,597.91.
But midcap stocks didn't keep up, with the Nifty Midcap 100 slipping.
Pharma, IT lead the charge
Pharma stocks led the charge—Apollo Hospitals and Cipla were among the top gainers for the week.
IT giants Wipro and Infosys also rose after landing new deals. Financials like HDFC Life added support too.
In the midcap segment, some big names like Paytm and Nykaa were among the top gainers.
Midcap stocks shine too
Max Healthcare dropped after missing earnings expectations, while NMDC fell as metals took a hit.
Even with these bumps, most large-cap stocks finished strong—offering a bit of optimism for investors who've been waiting for better days on Dalal Street.