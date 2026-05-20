Ecarx, May Mobility $750 million deal aims to halve robotaxi costs
Business
Ecarx, a tech company with roots in China, just signed a massive $750 million deal with U.S.-based May Mobility.
The plan? Ecarx will supply thousands of self-driving vehicles and team up with May Mobility to build smarter, more affordable robotaxi tech, hoping to cut costs by half by 2028.
Ecarx will make vehicles outside China
To keep things cool with US regulations, Ecarx says all vehicles and sensors will be made outside China.
By combining China's efficient EV supply chain and advanced driving tech, May Mobility is gearing up to take on big names like Tesla and Waymo in the race for the future of ride-hailing.