Meet Pablo Hernandez de Cos, first Spanish president of ECB
What's the story
Spain's Pablo Hernandez de Cos has been chosen as the next President of the European Central Bank (ECB). He will replace Christine Lagarde, who announced her early departure from the position last month. The decision was reached after gaining support from major EU countries, including France and Germany. De Cos is set to be the first Spaniard to lead the ECB.
New appointments
Boone and Brunnermeier also appointed to executive board
Along with Hernandez de Cos, two other appointments were also confirmed for the ECB's executive board: France's Laurence Boone and Germany's Markus Brunnermeier.
The trio of appointments was a package deal, with France and Germany agreeing on Hernandez de Cos as their candidate.
European Council President Antonio Costa confirmed these appointments, paving the way for formal approval by the European Council in December.
Profile
Challenges include managing eurozone inflation
Hernandez de Cos, a former governor of the Bank of Spain, will be the fifth president of the eurozone's central bank since its establishment in 1998.
He is expected to take office after Lagarde leaves in February.
His tenure will begin amid political changes and economic pressures in the 21-member eurozone.
One major challenge for him would be curbing rising inflation rates, which hit 4% last month compared to 2.1% a year ago.
Economic strategy
France's debt crisis looms large
Currently serving as the general manager of the Bank for International Settlements, Hernandez de Cos is believed to favor lower interest rates to stimulate growth.
His approach will be closely monitored by market analysts, especially in light of France's minority government struggling with its budget and projected debt hitting 122% of GDP next year, more than double the EU fiscal rules limit.
Political pressure
Political pressure mounts on ECB to address French debt concerns
The ECB's response to the French debt crisis will face intense political scrutiny, especially after calls from far-right presidential frontrunner Marine Le Pen "to ease the burden of interest rates."
However, Arne Petimezas, Research Director at AFS Group Amsterdam, said Hernandez de Cos is "the continuity candidate" and won't ignore France's fiscal challenges.
He added that bond buying would continue based on austerity measures and a plan toward a lower debt ratio.