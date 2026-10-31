ED seizes ₹427.16cr Karnataka assets linked to Shivanand Siddappa Neelannavar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just seized ₹427.16 crore in assets from a massive Ponzi scheme in Karnataka.

This crackdown targets Shivanand Siddappa Neelannavar and his team, who allegedly lured more than 35,000 investors with fake investment promises.

The haul includes everything from bank balances, fixed deposits, shares, bungalows, agricultural land, residential properties and other real estate investments, all under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.