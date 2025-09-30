EFTA to invest $100B in India, creating 1 million jobs
Big news for India's economy: a group from the European Free Trade Association (EFTA)—that's Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein—is coming to New Delhi on Wednesday.
They'll officially announce a $100 billion investment deal, following a free trade agreement signed back in March 2024 that kicks off October 1.
The whole idea is to boost trade and build stronger ties between India and these European countries.
EFTA's investment to create 1 million jobs in India
The EFTA team, with around 40 business leaders, will also launch the new partnership during their visit.
Under this agreement, EFTA has committed to help create one million jobs in India over the next 15 years, especially in areas like IT, clean energy, and pharmaceuticals.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted how deals like this are reshaping India's place in global trade at the UP International Trade Show 2025.