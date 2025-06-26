India approves Mounjaro KwikPen for diabetes and obesity treatment

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is a first-of-its-kind medication that works as a dual GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist. It is prescribed for Type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management in adults with obesity. The KwikPen device is a multi-dose, single-patient-use pre-filled pen designed for once-weekly administration of the drug.

Each Mounjaro KwikPen delivers four fixed doses of 0.6ml and has been approved in six dose strengths: 2.5mg, 5mg, 7.5mg, 10mg, 12.5mg, and 15mg. Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager of Lilly India said that the approval of this device is a major step in treating people with Type 2 diabetes and obesity. He also emphasized how it will enable healthcare professionals to customize care according to individual patient needs and clinical goals.