Elon Musk calls saving money 'pointless' amid AI driven abundance
Business
Elon Musk just sparked a debate by calling saving money "pointless."
Responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk explained that with "super-intelligent abundance" brought by advanced AI and robotics, traditional savings might not matter anymore.
He believes technology could make resources so plentiful that worrying about money could become a thing of the past.
Elon Musk defends vision amid backlash
Musk's comments quickly drew criticism online, with many pointing out the irony given his massive wealth.
Some worry about job losses and inequality if AI really does change everything.
Still, Musk stands by his vision that tech will reshape society, and maybe even what it means to save for the future.