SpaceX is changing its AI game plan. Instead of trying to beat rivals like Anthropic at building smarter AI, Elon Musk now wants SpaceX to rent out its massive computing power: think "Sell compute because we can't compete," as he reportedly renamed a group chat with hundreds of SpaceX AI engineers.

This new focus comes with a reported $3.1 billion-a-month deal, letting Anthropic use SpaceX's resources.