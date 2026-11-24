Elon Musk pivots SpaceX strategy to sell compute to Anthropic
SpaceX is changing its AI game plan. Instead of trying to beat rivals like Anthropic at building smarter AI, Elon Musk now wants SpaceX to rent out its massive computing power: think "Sell compute because we can't compete," as he reportedly renamed a group chat with hundreds of SpaceX AI engineers.
This new focus comes with a reported $3.1 billion-a-month deal, letting Anthropic use SpaceX's resources.
Anthropic taps Colossus 1, SpaceX pauses
In May 2026, Anthropic got access to SpaceX's giant Colossus 1 data center (packed with more than 220,000 NVIDIA GPUs), helping them scale up fast.
Meanwhile, SpaceX put the brakes on its own big AI projects like Digital Optimus with Tesla and even shut down the Grok Imagine team in November.
Despite these changes, SpaceX is still working on cool tech.