eMudhra hires KPMG after regulatory filing on compromised private keys

A script error during key generation back in April 2025 led to weak keys that hackers could exploit. As a result, major technology companies, including Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Mozilla, took action against the affected certificates. Microsoft even removed several from its trusted list.

In response, eMudhra is stepping away from the global SSL/TLS business (but says this won't really hurt its revenue). India's IT Ministry is also looking into things but reassures that eMudhra's local services are still safe.

With KPMG now involved, the company hopes to fix issues and win back trust.