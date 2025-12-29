EPF, NPS withdrawals just got way simpler in 2025
Good news if you've got money in EPF or NPS—withdrawals are now much easier and more flexible.
Starting this year, you can take out up to 80% of your NPS savings at retirement (up from 60%), and starting October 2025, non-government users can put their entire corpus into equity if they want.
For smaller NPS accounts (under ₹8 lakh), you can now withdraw the full amount with no strings attached.
Streamlined rules and faster access
EPF withdrawals have been trimmed down to just three easy categories, so less paperwork and confusion.
If you lose your job, you're allowed to instantly access 75% of your EPF balance; the rest is available after a year.
Plus, automated claim settlements mean less waiting around for your money.
These updates are designed to make managing your retirement funds a lot more straightforward—no more jumping through hoops!