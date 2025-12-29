EPF, NPS withdrawals just got way simpler in 2025 Business Dec 29, 2025

Good news if you've got money in EPF or NPS—withdrawals are now much easier and more flexible.

Starting this year, you can take out up to 80% of your NPS savings at retirement (up from 60%), and starting October 2025, non-government users can put their entire corpus into equity if they want.

For smaller NPS accounts (under ₹8 lakh), you can now withdraw the full amount with no strings attached.