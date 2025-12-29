Next Article
Global stocks are on a roll, silver smashes records
Business
Global stock markets are flirting with all-time highs—Australia's up, and the S&P 500 is close to its own record.
Meanwhile, silver just hit $80 an ounce for the first time ever (yep, ever), and gold prices are climbing too.
This rush is mostly thanks to global tensions, a weaker US dollar, and fewer trades happening than usual.
What's driving these moves?
Trends in AI and the path of US Federal Reserve interest rates are seen as crucial for next year's markets.
Investors are waiting for clues from the Fed's latest meeting notes, while China promises more government spending to boost its economy.
On top of that, US Treasuries could have their best year since 2020 after three Fed rate cuts.