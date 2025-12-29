Silver and platinum smash records as investors eye industrial metals
Silver just shot up 3.8% to $82.15 an ounce, hitting a peak of $83.62 earlier in the session, while platinum reached an all-time high of $2,478.50 before settling at $2,429.10.
Why does this matter?
Industrial metals like silver and platinum are suddenly the hot ticket—silver's up a wild 181% this year (way ahead of gold's 72%).
With talk of lower interest rates and steady demand for gold (even after a slight pullback from its record high), more investors are increasing their holdings in these metals.
What's fueling the surge?
It's a mix: tight supply, rising industrial use (especially since silver made it onto the US critical minerals list), and more people buying through ETFs for gold.
Add in a weaker US dollar, central banks stocking up, and global headlines—including President Trump hinting at progress on the Ukraine war—and you get prices breaking records.