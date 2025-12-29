India's top law firms are going all-in on AI

With generative and retrieval AI, firms can turn piles of documents into searchable knowledge banks and automate time-consuming tasks. This frees up lawyers to focus more on analysis than paperwork. At Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, over 80% of staff already use these tools—and more expansion is coming next year.

What does this mean for clients (and young lawyers)?

Firms say AI has cut routine task time by 20-60%.

Some are testing new billing models that mix fixed fees for tech-powered tasks with hourly rates for complex judgment calls—so costs could be more predictable.

Plus, with the Supreme Court now examining standards after some messy AI mistakes in court filings, firms are putting stronger guardrails in place to keep things accurate and secure.