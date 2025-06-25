The move is aimed at making the procedure more user-friendly

Provident fund online claim rules changed: How it affects you?

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:24 pm Jun 25, 202504:24 pm

What's the story

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has simplified its online claim process by removing the requirement of uploading a scanned image of a cheque or bank passbook. The move is aimed at making the procedure more user-friendly and efficient. Earlier, members submitting claims had to upload these documents to verify their account details, which often led to errors or rejections if the images were unclear or missing details.