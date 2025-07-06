He will take over from Rakesh Ranjan

Meet Aditya Mangla, Zomato's new CEO of food and delivery

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:21 pm Jul 06, 202507:21 pm

What's the story

Eternal (formerly Zomato) has appointed Aditya Mangla as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its food ordering and delivery business. The company's board approved the appointment today, for a two-year term. He will take over from Rakesh Ranjan. Mangla, who is currently the head of product for food ordering and delivery at Eternal, joined the company in March 2021.