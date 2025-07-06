Meet Aditya Mangla, Zomato's new CEO of food and delivery
What's the story
Eternal (formerly Zomato) has appointed Aditya Mangla as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its food ordering and delivery business. The company's board approved the appointment today, for a two-year term. He will take over from Rakesh Ranjan. Mangla, who is currently the head of product for food ordering and delivery at Eternal, joined the company in March 2021.
Career progression
Mangla's journey at Eternal
Mangla has held various leadership positions within the food delivery business, including head of supply and head of customer experience. His work has been instrumental in improving the restaurant partner ecosystems and enhancing customer satisfaction across digital platforms.
Background
A look at his professional background
Before joining Eternal, Mangla held senior product, and marketing roles at various start-ups and tech-driven companies. He has a degree in management from the Indian School of Business where he was a Torchbearer Awardee. He also holds a master's degree in Information Networking from Carnegie Mellon University, and an undergraduate engineering degree in IT from Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology.